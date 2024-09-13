Flood alert issued as rising Mekong River floods Chiang Khan villages

The Mekong River’s level at the Chiang Khan hydrological station in Loei province rose by another 68 centimetres reaching 16.29 metres on Friday morning, which is 29cm above critical level.

The river, which borders Thailand and Laos, has broken its banks and flooded several villages in the three subdistricts of Loei’s Chiang Khan district, namely Bu Hom, Pak Tom, and Chiang Khan, provincial governor Chaipoj Charoonpong said.

He added that the Mekong could rise further on Saturday if the river has surpassed its critical level and may rise further if Mekong tributaries in Laos continue to increase water volume some 13 hours to reach Loei, he added.

Chaipoj went on to say that officials have visited riverside communities in Chiang Khan and advised locals to move their belongings to higher places as well as prepare for emergency evacuation in the next few days.

A Chiang Khan villager told The Nation that though the Mekong had already risen to a critical level, he believes that flooding this year will not be as bad as the one in 1972.

The great flood 52 years ago is considered to be Chiang Khan’s worst flood yet, with waters chest-high in the city’s downtown area.