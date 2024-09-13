Ministry unveils new polices as part of overhaul of public health system

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, unveiled the new policies during the opening ceremony of the Ministry of Public Health Academic Conference Project 2024, titled "Innovation in Sustainable Health Management to Improve Public Health Services in the Digital Era".

Speaking at Vongchavalitkul University in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Dr Opas outlined the ministry's priorities in line with the upcoming government policy announcement to the National Assembly.

"These three issues are important for the ministry to tackle in fiscal year 2025 in alignment with the government policy," Dr Opas said. He emphasised that the ministry would "implement it immediately, continue to do it and then develop" the initiatives.

The three key areas of focus are:

Mental health and drug care

The 30-baht universal healthcare scheme

Medical hub development for the medical service industry

Dr Opas highlighted the rapid digitalisation of hospitals over the past year, noting that they now provide care to 1 million outpatients and 100,000 inpatients daily. However, he acknowledged ongoing challenges, particularly in terms of resources and financial management.

"If the financial system of the hospital is strengthened and if enough personnel and resources can be managed, it will lead to sustainability," Dr Opas explained. He revealed that hospitals currently have only about 20 billion baht in cash reserves, half of the ideal 40 billion baht needed for effective management.