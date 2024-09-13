Ministry unveils new polices as part of overhaul of public health system

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, unveiled the new policies during the opening ceremony of the Ministry of Public Health Academic Conference Project 2024, titled "Innovation in Sustainable Health Management to Improve Public Health Services in the Digital Era".
Speaking at Vongchavalitkul University in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Dr Opas outlined the ministry's priorities in line with the upcoming government policy announcement to the National Assembly.
"These three issues are important for the ministry to tackle in fiscal year 2025 in alignment with the government policy," Dr Opas said. He emphasised that the ministry would "implement it immediately, continue to do it and then develop" the initiatives.
The three key areas of focus are:
Dr Opas highlighted the rapid digitalisation of hospitals over the past year, noting that they now provide care to 1 million outpatients and 100,000 inpatients daily. However, he acknowledged ongoing challenges, particularly in terms of resources and financial management.
"If the financial system of the hospital is strengthened and if enough personnel and resources can be managed, it will lead to sustainability," Dr Opas explained. He revealed that hospitals currently have only about 20 billion baht in cash reserves, half of the ideal 40 billion baht needed for effective management.
"While we have made significant strides in digitising healthcare services, we must continue to invest in sustainability and ensure that our system can adapt to changing needs," Dr Opas said. He highlighted the need for sufficient resources, including personnel and funding, to maintain the quality of care.
The ministry also plans to adjust its targets to "increase the level of service for the people in the country and increase economic potential", according to Dr Opas. He noted the growing interest from other countries in sending patients to Thailand for treatment, citing the nation's "potential, quality, and price" as key factors.
In addition to these initiatives, the ministry will focus on preventing non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which has been identified by Minister of Public Health Somsak Thepsutin as a significant threat to public health and economic productivity.
Dr Opas also discussed plans to develop the medical and health industry, or "wellness and medical hub", to generate income for the country. He estimated the value of this sector at "hundreds of billions of baht", with particular emphasis on the beauty service industry, where Thailand currently ranks second globally.
"We believe that Thailand has the potential to become a leading medical tourism destination. By investing in our public health system and promoting our expertise, we can attract patients from around the world," he said.
To improve regional healthcare management, the ministry is considering decentralising health zones.
"In the future, there is an idea to adjust the health district to have the same power as the department. An inspector-general [would have] the same power as a director-general," Dr Opas explained. This move aims to strengthen regional capabilities and better meet the needs of local communities.
As Thailand's public health system continues to evolve, these new policies and targets represent a significant step towards improving healthcare services and leveraging the sector's economic potential, he said.