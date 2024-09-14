State bus operator considering five more routes to Laos amid rising demand

Interprovincial bus operator Transport Company said it was studying the possibility of opening five new bus routes to Laos to further boost cross-border tourism following a rising demand on nine routes to six cities in the neighbouring country.

The new routes are: Chiang Mai – Boten; Bangkok – Savannakhet; Pattaya – Pakse; Pattaya – Vientiane; and Pattaya – Savannakhet.

The company’s acting president, Atthawit Rakjamroon, said on Friday that currently the company, a state enterprise under the Transport Ministry, operates nine bus routes to Laos at 92 trips per day. These routes had on average 3,000 passengers per day, which had been rising after the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

The current bus routes to Laos include: Nong Khai – Vientiane; Udon Thani – Vientiane; Nakhon Phanom Thakhek, Ubon Ratchathani – Pakse; Bangkok – Pakse; Mudkahan Savannakhet, Bangkok – Vientiane; Loei – Sainyabuli – Luang Prabang; and Chiang Rai – Bokeo.

Atthawit said the company expected a further surge in demand in bus transport to Laos after the opening of a high-speed train connecting Udon Thani International Airport with Vang Vieng in Laos in November this year, which would help bring more Thai tourists to Laos and vice versa.

“The five new routes will help further boost visitors to local tourist provinces, connecting to airports and high-speed train stations in both countries to create a seamless public transport network in line with the Transport Ministry’s policy,” he said.