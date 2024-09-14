Flood hits Bueng Kan’s economic district, cutting off transport routes

The Seka Municipality in Bueng Kan province was hit by floods on Friday as a result of heavy rains since Thursday and water flowing down from the province’s Si Wilai and Phon Charoen districts, a provincial official reported on Saturday.

The two districts in the northeastern province received water from the overflowing Mekong River, before it flowed down through Huay Hee Canal to Seka, Bueng Kan’s economic district, the official said.

The canal quickly overflowed on Friday, flooding several residential and business areas in the municipality, he added.

The newly opened Tesco Lotus mall at Seka Night Plaza is among the affected establishments, as the flood has damaged most of the products on the ground floor, he said.

Meanwhile, the Seka Highway Office reported that a portion of the Seka-Akat Amnuai Road had been cut off by flood water for a distance of around 150 metres, prompting the office to announce a temporary road closure.

The office also reported that the flood on Highway 2026 (Seka - Bueng Khong Long), on the section in front of the Tesco Lotus mall, was about 70 centimetres high and inaccessible to small vehicles. It advised motorists travelling to Seka to use Highway 2147 (Seka – Nathom) instead.