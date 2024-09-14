NBTC explains plans to restore communications in flood-hit areas

The agency is coordinating with relevant authorities to address urgent communication-system issues and prepare for potential flooding in other vulnerable regions.
Trairat Viriyasirikul, acting secretary general of the NBTC, announced that the agency has implemented measures to coordinate with local authorities in the Northern region, particularly Chiang Rai province, to prepare for post-flood restoration. Additionally, the NBTC is monitoring flood risks in other areas along the Mekong River.
For restoration efforts in low-water areas, the NBTC is accelerating coordination with mobile-network operators to address communication failures, particularly those caused by damaged power infrastructure. Operators are deploying mobile vehicles, delivering fuel to base stations, and repairing backup power systems.
The NBTC has coordinated with operators to restore communication systems within 24 hours by repairing backup power distribution systems and expanding service coverage.
Trairat emphasised the need to be prepared for potential flooding in other areas, especially along the Mekong River. The NBTC has plans in place to address flooding in regions like Chiang Khan district, Loei province, and areas adjacent to the Mekong River, including preparing fuel for backup generators and deploying mobile vehicles.
The NBTC is closely monitoring disaster information and water levels provided by the Department of Disaster Mitigation and the Department of Irrigation. This information is shared with operators to enable timely problem-solving and prevention.
"The NBTC is prepared to support communication systems in flooded areas and areas at risk of flooding," Trairat said. "We are coordinating with amateur radio networks to provide disaster warning missions and assistance to flood victims, including information on the situation and travel routes for rescue teams."