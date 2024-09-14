NBTC explains plans to restore communications in flood-hit areas

The agency is coordinating with relevant authorities to address urgent communication-system issues and prepare for potential flooding in other vulnerable regions.

Trairat Viriyasirikul, acting secretary general of the NBTC, announced that the agency has implemented measures to coordinate with local authorities in the Northern region, particularly Chiang Rai province, to prepare for post-flood restoration. Additionally, the NBTC is monitoring flood risks in other areas along the Mekong River.

For restoration efforts in low-water areas, the NBTC is accelerating coordination with mobile-network operators to address communication failures, particularly those caused by damaged power infrastructure. Operators are deploying mobile vehicles, delivering fuel to base stations, and repairing backup power systems.

The NBTC has coordinated with operators to restore communication systems within 24 hours by repairing backup power distribution systems and expanding service coverage.

