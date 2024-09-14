Moo Deng the baby hippo taking the world by storm

Her cuteness causes netizens to share her endearing antics eagerly, catapulting her into viral fame.
Moo Deng first appeared on TikTok through the user account "Kha Moo (Pig Leg) & the Gang". The account shared a video of Moo Deng, the newest dwarf hippo cub at Khao Kheow Zoo in Chonburi province; this tiny creature quickly endeared herself to Thai and foreign audiences.
Thanks to Moo Deng, the channel has a massive following of 2.5 million subscribers, and the total number of likes for the "Kha Moo (Pig Leg) & the Gang" account has reached 94.8 million as of Saturday.
Beyond TikTok, Moo Deng's videos have also gained popularity on Facebook, X (Twitter) and Instagram. Initially, comments were dominated by Thai netizens, but now foreign viewers are flooding the comments section with admiration for her playful and sometimes grumpy demeanour.
Many have playfully described her as having 99% aggressive power but only 1% attack power, or joked that her attack power is 0% but her cuteness is 100%.
Moo Deng's social-media fame has caught the attention of foreign news agencies, highlighting the popularity of Thailand's dwarf hippo. The Guardian reported that Moo Deng has won the hearts of people across Asia, inspiring fan art and merchandise. Even the Thai cosmetics chain Sephora has joined the trend, promoting a product and inviting customers to achieve a pink blush like the baby hippo.
Attapol Noondee, a Khao Kheow Zoo staff member, told foreign media that while they had hoped Moo Deng would become famous, they didn't anticipate her global appeal. Initially, they aimed for domestic fame but were surprised by her international popularity.
British newspaper The Times described Moo Deng as a "lifestyle icon", known for her bold gestures and serious demeanour. Her playful outbursts, like opening her mouth as if screaming at zoo staff, have delighted netizens. The Times also noted Moo Deng's love for eating, sleeping, and dramatic behaviour.
Other media outlets, including the British Broadcasting Corporation, The Straits Times, and the Japanese All Nippon News Network, have covered Moo Deng's story. The Straits Times highlighted her adorable poses, while Japanese media have closely followed her at the zoo, with YouTube videos receiving hundreds of thousands of views.
Foreign media outlets have not only focused on Moo Deng but have also introduced her mother and the rest of her family. Many viewers have been impressed by Moo Deng's mother, who allows her child to interact with staff without concern, as hippos are typically protective of their young.
Questions about Moo Deng's constant bouncing have led to increased knowledge about hippos. Netizens have learned that hippos release fat to protect their skin, explaining their playful behaviour.
While Moo Deng's fame has brought increased visitors to Khao Kheow Zoo, some tourists have exhibited inappropriate behaviour, such as waking Moo Deng by throwing objects or pouring water on her. The zoo has issued warnings against disturbing the animals' sleep.