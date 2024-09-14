Moo Deng the baby hippo taking the world by storm

Her cuteness causes netizens to share her endearing antics eagerly, catapulting her into viral fame.

Moo Deng first appeared on TikTok through the user account "Kha Moo (Pig Leg) & the Gang". The account shared a video of Moo Deng, the newest dwarf hippo cub at Khao Kheow Zoo in Chonburi province; this tiny creature quickly endeared herself to Thai and foreign audiences.

Thanks to Moo Deng, the channel has a massive following of 2.5 million subscribers, and the total number of likes for the "Kha Moo (Pig Leg) & the Gang" account has reached 94.8 million as of Saturday.

Beyond TikTok, Moo Deng's videos have also gained popularity on Facebook, X (Twitter) and Instagram. Initially, comments were dominated by Thai netizens, but now foreign viewers are flooding the comments section with admiration for her playful and sometimes grumpy demeanour.

Many have playfully described her as having 99% aggressive power but only 1% attack power, or joked that her attack power is 0% but her cuteness is 100%.