Woman doubts agent’s claim of losing her money in pond crash

A man claimed to lose 3.7 million baht he was delivering to a woman for the sale of her truck after his vehicle plunged into a pond in Uthai Thani province on Saturday morning.
But the owner of the money doubted the man’s claim and suspected he had set up the accident to steal her money.
Police were informed that a pickup truck plunged into a roadside pond in front of Wat Huay Kha Nang in Moo 1 village in Tambon Nong Yang of Uthai Thani’s Nong Chang district at 5am on Saturday.
The driver, who was identified only as Thongchai, 45, was rescued and taken to Ban Huay Rai Hospital. He informed rescuers that he had 4.2 million baht in cash in paper boxes inside the pickup.
But rescuers found only two floating paper boxes with 400,000 baht inside, and another 100,000 baht was found inside the pickup.
The search continued throughout the night with no sign of the remaining 3.7 million baht.
The owner of the money, Sawittree (surname withheld), 42, rushed to the scene after learning of the incident.
She said she had authorised Thongchai to sell her 18-wheel truck for her on Friday, and he was supposed to give her 4.2 million baht less the commission fee.
Sawittree said she suspected the accident was staged, as the pickup was not a regular vehicle used by Thongchai.
Thongchai claimed the air-conditioner of the pickup was malfunctioning so he left the window open while driving, and the money was washed out when the pickup sank in the pond. Sawittee said the incident appeared to be too perfect a coincidence.
To try to prove her claim, Sawittee hired officials to empty the pond, which could take many hours as the pond was about 3 metres deep and its area occupied about 2 rai of land.