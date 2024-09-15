Woman doubts agent’s claim of losing her money in pond crash

A man claimed to lose 3.7 million baht he was delivering to a woman for the sale of her truck after his vehicle plunged into a pond in Uthai Thani province on Saturday morning.

But the owner of the money doubted the man’s claim and suspected he had set up the accident to steal her money.

Police were informed that a pickup truck plunged into a roadside pond in front of Wat Huay Kha Nang in Moo 1 village in Tambon Nong Yang of Uthai Thani’s Nong Chang district at 5am on Saturday.

The driver, who was identified only as Thongchai, 45, was rescued and taken to Ban Huay Rai Hospital. He informed rescuers that he had 4.2 million baht in cash in paper boxes inside the pickup.