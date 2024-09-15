Chiang Rai residents call for help to clear mud after floods

Residents of a village in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district on Sunday called on authorities to help them clear more than a metre of mud from their houses after the floodwaters have subsided.

People in Ban Tham Pha Jom village complained that the mud had filled their houses up to the ceiling of the first floor. In some houses, the flood had reached the second floor.

An entire village in Tambon Wiang Phang Kham, which is situated on the Sai River, was buried in mud up to the second floor. On roads inside the village, wreckage of motorcycles and tree branches was seen partially prodding out of the thick, tight mud that started to settle as solid soil on which people could walk.