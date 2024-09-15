Two Satun districts hit by floods after heavy rain

Heavy downpours during the past weeks caused a main canal in two districts of the southern province of Satun to overflow and flood several areas early on Sunday.
Officials said a main canal in Khuan Don and Muang districts started overflowing at about 1am on Sunday after the province has been hit by rain throughout the past week. In particular, the rain was heavy throughout Saturday night, the officials said.
They said Klong Doo Son, which flows through Khuan Don and Muang districts, burst its banks to flood several communities.
Hardest-hit areas were the inner area of Tambon Khuan Don Municipality and Moo 1 village in Tambon Khuan Sator and Moo 6 village in Tambon Yan Sue of Khuan Don district.
In Tambon Chalung of Muang district, Moo 1, 3, 5 and 9 villages were hit by the flash floods. Main roads of the villages were underwater. Moo 9 village was the hardest hit among them as the water level was so high that even large vehicles could not drive through the main village road.
Officials expected the situation to worsen as there were still rain clouds and the areas were the lower basin where the canal would empty into the sea.
Apart from floods in the two districts, more than 10 houses in Moo 5 village in Tambon Kho Khao of La Ngu district were also damaged by strong winds. The storm also toppled a large tree and damaged a power cable in the village.
The provincial administration also issued a warning for residents of Khuan Kalong, La Ngu, Tha Pae, Thung Wa and Manang and people on Koh Lipe to brace themselves for possible flooding as heavy rain is still expected in the province.
Local officials and troops were dispatched to visit flood victims on Sunday and hand out necessities.