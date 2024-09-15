Two Satun districts hit by floods after heavy rain

Heavy downpours during the past weeks caused a main canal in two districts of the southern province of Satun to overflow and flood several areas early on Sunday.

Officials said a main canal in Khuan Don and Muang districts started overflowing at about 1am on Sunday after the province has been hit by rain throughout the past week. In particular, the rain was heavy throughout Saturday night, the officials said.

They said Klong Doo Son, which flows through Khuan Don and Muang districts, burst its banks to flood several communities.