Nong Khai governor says flooding to end in two weeks

The governor of Nong Khai province said flooding in the province may end in two weeks because the level in the Mekong is now receding and the provincial administration will organise a major cleanup once the situation eases.
Nong Khai governor Sompop Samitasiri was speaking to reporters as he led his deputy Charnchai Khongthan and Muang district chief Suchart Thonmanee to inspect the flooded area near Phrathat Klang Nam in the downtown area, which was the hardest hit by the Mekong overflowing.
The area is the lowest spot on the riverbank in the province and the Wat That community was badly hit by flooding.
As of Monday morning, the swollen Mekong had flooded six districts of Nong Khai, namely Sang Khom, Sri Chiang Mai, Tha Bor, Muang, Phone Pisai and Ratanawapi.
The river’s level was measured at 13.58 metres in Muang district Monday morning, 24 centimetres lower than on Sunday, although still l 1.38 metres higher than the bank in Nong Khai, with 31.1 millimetres of rain falling on Sunday night.
The floodwaters on main roads in Muang district were measured about 60 to 80 centimetres Monday morning.
The governor said the situation in Muang district had improved with lower levels in the river reported. Floodwaters near Phrathat Klang Nam had significantly reduced. He said that if there was no more heavy rain, the situation would soon ease, adding that if the river level continued to fall, the floodwaters in Muang district would subside in 10 to 14 days and the provincial administration would organise a major clean-up.
The governor added that His Royal Highness Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti granted 2,000 bags of necessities to be distributed to flood victims in Phone Pisai and Rattanawapi districts.
Meanwhile, the abbot of Wat Trai Mit Witthayaram Worawihan, Somdech Phra Puttacharn, organised the preparation of food in Nong Khai’s Muang district to help monks and novices affected by flooding.
The abbot’s mission was supported by Miracle of Life Foundation, the National Council on Social Welfare of Thailand, and the Ruam Sattha Nong Khai Foundation.
The abbot and partners and senior monks in Muang district also visited five villages in the Muang district to distribute food and necessities to flood victims there.