Nong Khai governor says flooding to end in two weeks

The governor of Nong Khai province said flooding in the province may end in two weeks because the level in the Mekong is now receding and the provincial administration will organise a major cleanup once the situation eases.

Nong Khai governor Sompop Samitasiri was speaking to reporters as he led his deputy Charnchai Khongthan and Muang district chief Suchart Thonmanee to inspect the flooded area near Phrathat Klang Nam in the downtown area, which was the hardest hit by the Mekong overflowing.

The area is the lowest spot on the riverbank in the province and the Wat That community was badly hit by flooding.