Regional cooperation essential to tackle flooding, FM says

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said on Monday that he aims to seek collaboration with neighbouring countries on water management to tackle flooding in the long term.
His remark follows the severe flooding that has hit communities in Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam in recent weeks.
Maris added that he has already discussed collaborative efforts with Myanmar with embassies and relevant agencies to mitigate floods in the North of Thailand.
“The flood situation in Myanmar is severe due to storm Yagi and run-off from higher grounds flowing into the Salween River,” he explained.
He said the Thai embassy is working to bring together the Thai and Myanmar water authorities to discuss tackling flood issues, such as seeking areas to support an increase in water volume.
The flood triggered by heavy rains and encroachment of buildings on the Sai River impacted both Thailand and Myanmar, he said, adding that the situation in Myanmar’s Tachilek border town was the most severe in 30 years.
To tackle floods in the long term, Maris said he plans to propose water management collaboration under the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC).
“The water situation is considered a crisis among countries near the Mekong River,” he noted.
Maris expressed condolence to flood victims and the families of those who have died due to flooding in Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam and encouraged all sides to assist flood victims, both now and when the situation improves.