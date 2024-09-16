Regional cooperation essential to tackle flooding, FM says

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said on Monday that he aims to seek collaboration with neighbouring countries on water management to tackle flooding in the long term.

His remark follows the severe flooding that has hit communities in Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam in recent weeks.

Maris added that he has already discussed collaborative efforts with Myanmar with embassies and relevant agencies to mitigate floods in the North of Thailand.

“The flood situation in Myanmar is severe due to storm Yagi and run-off from higher grounds flowing into the Salween River,” he explained.