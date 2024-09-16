36.4 million Thais register for 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme

A total of 36.4 million Thais had put their names down for the 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme via the Thang Rat app within the Sunday midnight deadline.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said on Monday that government agencies will now verify the eligibility of applicants, excluding those who already hold the state welfare card.

State welfare cardholders, who fall under the vulnerable persons group, will be the first to receive 10,000 baht in cash by the end of this month.

Meanwhile, Julapun said, the government will announce the names of the rest of the eligible recipients once the verification process has been completed.