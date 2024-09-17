Statue removed to museum after residents blame it for Mae Sai floods

A sculpture inspired by a northern ethnic woman was moved to Chiang Rai Contemporary Art Museum (CCAM) in Mueang district last week following a spate of social media posts holding the statue responsible for the severe flooding in Mae Sai district.

The “Angel of Maesai” sculpted by Thai artist Kraiwut Donjuk, previously stood in front of the Thailand-Myanmar border checkpoint in Mae Sai district as part of efforts to improve the landscape.

However, several netizens with strong beliefs in spirits and the supernatural, claimed that the statue was the cause of severe flooding in the district.