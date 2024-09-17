Heavy rain, floods force 7 schools in Satun to cancel classes

Seven schools in four districts of Satun remained closed on Tuesday and more might cancel classes because continuous heavy rain was worsening the flood situation.

Dr Pirom Jinthada, director of the Satun Education Zone, said on Tuesday the seven schools had to cancel classes because even their classrooms were flooded.

He added that two schools in Khuan Don, two in Muang, two in Langu and another in Khuan Ka Long district were closed and he could not estimate when classes would resume. He added that more schools may be temporarily shuttered due to rising floodwaters.