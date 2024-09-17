Heavy rain, floods force 7 schools in Satun to cancel classes

Seven schools in four districts of Satun remained closed on Tuesday and more might cancel classes because continuous heavy rain was worsening the flood situation.
Dr Pirom Jinthada, director of the Satun Education Zone, said on Tuesday the seven schools had to cancel classes because even their classrooms were flooded.
He added that two schools in Khuan Don, two in Muang, two in Langu and another in Khuan Ka Long district were closed and he could not estimate when classes would resume. He added that more schools may be temporarily shuttered due to rising floodwaters.
Five of Satun’s seven districts, including Manang, were inundated as of press time.
Khuan Don and Muang districts have been under water since early Sunday due to heavy continuous rain and the flooding expanded to three more districts on Monday.
The two hardest-hit villages were Ban Da Lam village and Moo 13 village in Langu district. The situation was so bad that villagers had to wade through strong flowing water to buy food and drinking water as rescue teams could not reach them.
The villagers have stocked up enough food and drink for at least four days because that’s how long they believe it will take for the floods to go down.
Meanwhile, 14 villages in Muang district are inaccessible though the subdistrict administrative officials are doing their best to rush food and drinking water to them as of press time.