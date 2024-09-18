DES minister agrees banks should share losses from hacked accounts

Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong expressed support for an opposition MP’s proposal that commercial banks share the damages when their clients’ accounts are hacked.

Prasert, who also doubles as deputy PM, said on Wednesday that he backed People’s Party MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, who proposed during the House debate that commercial banks be forced by the central bank to share the damages when funds are stolen from their clients’ accounts by call-centre gangs.

He said he will raise the proposal for deliberation at a meeting of the Anti-Online Scam Operation Centre (AOC) this week.