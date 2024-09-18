Police arrest Singaporean drug suspect hiding in Samut Prakan  

Thai police swooped in on a drug suspect wanted in Singapore in Samut Prakan’s Bang Plee district on Tuesday.

Pol Lt-General Panurat Lakboon, secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), told the press on Wednesday that Benny Kee Soon Chuan, 28, had been tracked down to a house in the neighbouring province.

Panurat said Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) had called on the ONCB on August 12 to hunt down the man, who had escaped an arrest warrant and sought refuge in Thailand.

He quoted the CNB as saying that Soon Chuan faces charges for allegedly sending drugs by mail from Thailand to Singapore and Australia. Most of the drugs were crystal meth, ketamine and ecstasy, Panurat added.