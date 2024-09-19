Barely a day after recovering, Nong Khai downtown is flooded again

Heavy downpour throughout Wednesday night again caused flooding in the downtown area of Nong Khai’s Muang district, barely a day after the previous bout of flooding had cleared.

Rains measuring 78.1 millimetres resulted in 40 centimetres of water logging on the main Prachak Silpakhom Road that runs through the business zone in the heart of Nong Khai.

Local officials said the rainwaters might be drained into the Mekong River later in the day.

Residents of the downtown area of Muang district had just finished cleaning their houses on Wednesday of the mud left behind by the floods as the water level of the Mekong River dropped.