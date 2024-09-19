Barely a day after recovering, Nong Khai downtown is flooded again

Heavy downpour throughout Wednesday night again caused flooding in the downtown area of Nong Khai’s Muang district, barely a day after the previous bout of flooding had cleared.
Rains measuring 78.1 millimetres resulted in 40 centimetres of water logging on the main Prachak Silpakhom Road that runs through the business zone in the heart of Nong Khai.
Local officials said the rainwaters might be drained into the Mekong River later in the day.
Residents of the downtown area of Muang district had just finished cleaning their houses on Wednesday of the mud left behind by the floods as the water level of the Mekong River dropped.
The province was hit by floods early on Sunday when the Mekong, which was swollen with flood water from upstream provinces, burst its banks. The waters mainly came from the Sai River that flowed into Mekong via the Ruak River. The Sai River, which originates in Myanmar, swelled following days of heavy downpour in Myanmar and Chiang Rai.
On Wednesday, the floods had subsided in downtown Nong Khai after the floodwaters continued to flow down the Mekong.
On Thursday, the water level at the Nong Khai water station was measured at 11.73 metres, lower than Wednesday’s 84 centimetres. The water level on Thursday was about 47 centimetres lower than the banks.