Digital wallet registration for non-smartphone users starts in Oct

Eligible recipients of the 10,000-baht handout who do not have smartphones can start registering from next month, the deputy finance minister told the House of Representatives on Thursday.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat was responding on behalf of Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira to queries raised by People’s Party MP Sirikanya Tansakun.

Sirikanya had called on the finance minister to explain why the registration of digital wallet recipients who do not have smartphones had been delayed.

The government had earlier started registering those eligible for the 10,000 baht handout scheme via the Thang Rath app last month. The registration ended on September 16.