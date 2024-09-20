Soulik downgraded to depression, to bring heavy rain

Tropical storm Soulik over Khammouane province in Lao PDR weakened into a tropical depression in the early hours of Friday, but is still forecast to bring isolated heavy rains to several parts of Thailand.

In a weather warning issued on Friday, the Thai Meteorological Department said the storm was centred about 100 km northeast of Nakhon Phanom province, with sustained winds about 55 kilometres per hour. The storm is moving west slowly, and expected to become an active low-pressure cell in the future, it added.

The department said the storm’s influence will cause isolated heavy rains and strong wind in the North, the Northeast, the Central region including metropolitan Bangkok, the East and the South until Monday.

Residents in affected areas should beware of strong winds and rain accumulations that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along foothills, near waterways and lowlands, the department said.