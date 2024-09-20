Soulik downgraded to depression, to bring heavy rain

Tropical storm Soulik over Khammouane province in Lao PDR weakened into a tropical depression in the early hours of Friday, but is still forecast to bring isolated heavy rains to several parts of Thailand.
In a weather warning issued on Friday, the Thai Meteorological Department said the storm was centred about 100 km northeast of Nakhon Phanom province, with sustained winds about 55 kilometres per hour. The storm is moving west slowly, and expected to become an active low-pressure cell in the future, it added.
The department said the storm’s influence will cause isolated heavy rains and strong wind in the North, the Northeast, the Central region including metropolitan Bangkok, the East and the South until Monday.
Residents in affected areas should beware of strong winds and rain accumulations that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along foothills, near waterways and lowlands, the department said.
Areas to be affected by heavy rains are as follows:
Friday
North: Chiang Mai, Lampang, Lamphun, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun
Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Singburi, Ang Thong, Lopburi, Saraburi and Ayutthaya
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat
South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun
Saturday
North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun
Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham and Nakhon Ratchasima
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, and metropolitan Bangkok
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat
South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi
Sunday and Monday
North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun
Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Singburi, Ang Thong, Lopburi, Saraburi, Suphanburi, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, and metropolitan Bangkok
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat
South: Ranong and Phang Nga
The department added that from Friday to Sunday, the strong southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand will bring isolated downpours to the South.
Waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf during the time are likely to rise as high as 4 metres and even more during thundershowers.
All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, while small boats should stay ashore, the department advised.