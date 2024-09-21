Ongoing floods have affected more than 150,000 families

As many as 25,883 households in seven provinces in Northern, Northeastern, Central and Southern Thailand are still overwhelmed by flooding, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said.

In its last update on Saturday, the department said 673 villages in 26 districts in Chiang Rai, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Ayutthaya, and Satun were still flooded.

The department said it has been monitoring the flood situation nationwide since August 16, when the upper part of Thailand was hit by the influence of the southeast monsoon ridge.

From August 16, a total of 153,143 families in 3,770 villages in 160 districts of 30 provinces were affected by floods, the department said. Since then, 46 people have died from drowning or landslides, and 24 have sustained injuries.

Latest details of flood situations in seven provinces are as follows:

Chiang Rai: 1,268 families in 26 villages in the districts of Mae Sai and Muang are flooded, but the water levels are decreasing.

Phitsanulok: 576 families in 15 villages in Prompiram, Bang Rakam and Muang districts are affected. Water levels are stable.

Phetchabun: 300 families in eight villages of Nong Phai district are affected. Water levels are decreasing.

Nong Khai: 7,132 families in 151 villages in Sang Khom, Si Chiang Mai, Tha Bo, Muang, Rattanawapi, and Phon Phisai districts are flooded. The water levels are rising.