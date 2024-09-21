Ongoing floods have affected more than 150,000 families

As many as 25,883 households in seven provinces in Northern, Northeastern, Central and Southern Thailand are still overwhelmed by flooding, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said.
In its last update on Saturday, the department said 673 villages in 26 districts in Chiang Rai, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Ayutthaya, and Satun were still flooded.
The department said it has been monitoring the flood situation nationwide since August 16, when the upper part of Thailand was hit by the influence of the southeast monsoon ridge.
From August 16, a total of 153,143 families in 3,770 villages in 160 districts of 30 provinces were affected by floods, the department said. Since then, 46 people have died from drowning or landslides, and 24 have sustained injuries.
Latest details of flood situations in seven provinces are as follows:
Chiang Rai: 1,268 families in 26 villages in the districts of Mae Sai and Muang are flooded, but the water levels are decreasing.
Phitsanulok: 576 families in 15 villages in Prompiram, Bang Rakam and Muang districts are affected. Water levels are stable.
Phetchabun: 300 families in eight villages of Nong Phai district are affected. Water levels are decreasing.
Nong Khai: 7,132 families in 151 villages in Sang Khom, Si Chiang Mai, Tha Bo, Muang, Rattanawapi, and Phon Phisai districts are flooded. The water levels are rising.
Nong Bua Lamphu: 23 families in Si Boon Ruang district are flooded. The water levels are stable.
Ayutthaya: 8,374 families in 305 villages in the districts of Bang Bal, Phak Hai, Sena, Muang, Bang Pa-in, and Bang Sai are affected. The water levels are stable.
Satun: 8,210 families in 167 villages in Khuan Don, Muang, Tha Phae, Manang, La-Ngu, Khuan Kalong, and Thung Wa districts are flooded. The water levels are stable.
Director general Chaiwat Chuntirapong said the department will hold a meeting with provincial officers on Tuesday, regarding regulations and schedules for disbursements of flood relief subsidies granted the Interior Ministry.
He added that the ministry has approved a budget for flood victims in 57 provinces since the start of rainy season on May 20, with criteria as below:
To be eligible, families must be approved as flood victims by relevant administrative organisations, and must pass verification by the provincial disaster relief committee, Chaiwat said.
He added that families who have been flooded repeatedly during said period will be eligible for only a one-time subsidy.