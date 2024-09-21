Global factors, strong baht hurt Thai rice prices

The Thai Rice Mills Association reported that the average price of paddy rice has decreased by 1,000 baht per ton, while the price of rice has dropped by 2,000 baht per ton, compared with August and September.

Rangsan Sabaimuang, president of the Thai Rice Mills Association, said the global market has reduced its rice purchases.

"Now, the main factor causing the price decrease is that foreign countries have a lower demand for rice, including competitive prices, and the strengthening of the Thai baht has an impact because our rice prices are higher than other countries’," he said.

The situation has led to increased price competition with other rice-exporting nations, particularly Vietnam. He noted that the quality of rice from various countries is similar, so buyers are primarily motivated by price.

He then highlighted the challenges faced by Thai rice exporters.