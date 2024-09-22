Phayao’s Muang district inundated as heavy rains cause flash floods

A depression, which was a remnant of the Soulik storm, brought heavy rains throughout Saturday night, causing flash floods in Phayao province early on Sunday.

Local residents of tambon Mae Ka in Muang district said two canals started bursting the banks and flooding the downtown area, especially communities in front of Phayao University, at 1am.

On Tuesday, the area in front of the university was hit by flash floods and runoffs flowed into the Mae Ka Luang and Huay Kiang canals.

The local people said the situation was like a deja-vu.

On Friday, the Thai Meteorological Department had announced that tropical depression Soulik had weakened into an active low-pressure over the Northeast that could bring heavy rains in the region and the North.