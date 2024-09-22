PM asks commerce minister to control prices in flooded provinces

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Sunday that she has asked Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan to ensure that goods prices would not be unfairly raised in flood-hit provinces.

Paetongtarn said she had talked to Pichia about seeking cooperation from the private sector to maintain the prices of needed goods.

When informed by reporters that some shops selling construction materials or household equipment in flooded provinces have raised the prices, Paetongtarn said the government could not interfere in private businesses regarding goods whose prices are not controlled.

But the government has led firms that are partners of the government to keep prices down to help the flood victims.

She added that her government has measures to revive the economy in the flooded provinces, including plans to stimulate tourism, but the plans would have to wait until the government completes rehabilitation of flood victims.