Thailand’s minimum wage hike stalled as panel faces quorum issue

The tripartite Wage Committee has indefinitely suspended its meetings due to a lack of quorum, delaying the approval of the government’s proposed 400-baht daily minimum wage nationwide by October 1.

Phairoj Chotikasatien, permanent secretary for the Labour Ministry and chairman of the panel, said the 15-member committee cannot proceed because one member has been disqualified as he retired.

The Bank of Thailand announced that since Methee Supapong had resigned, he could no longer represent the central bank.

Despite opposition from employers and businesses, the government promised the wage hike nationwide by October 1. However, the panel missed its September 20 meeting due to the quorum issue, and the rescheduled meeting on Tuesday has also been cancelled.