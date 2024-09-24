Thailand leaps to 7th place in 2024 Global Cybersecurity Index

Thailand made a huge jump to 7th position in the 2024 Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) from the 44th world ranking it was given in 2020.

The new rank makes Thailand a “Tier 1” country or a role model in global cyber security practices.

This achievement was announced on Tuesday at an event hosted by the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry and the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA).

The ranking, conducted by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), gave Thailand a score of 99.22 in 2024, versus 86.5 in 2020 and 79.6 in 2018.

The evaluation covered five pillars – legal, technical, organisational, capacity development and cooperation measures – with 20 points allotted to each category. This year, Thailand received perfect scores in each category except for organisational measures, which scored 19.22.

Tier 1 countries obtained an overall GCI score of at least 95/100 by demonstrating a strong cybersecurity commitment to coordinated and government-driven actions that encompass evaluating, establishing and implementing certain generally accepted cybersecurity measures across all five pillars or up to all indicators.