Seminar examines how Thailand can navigate geopolitical tensions

Danucha Pitchayanan, NESDC secretary-general, stated that the goal of the seminar was to make Thais aware of the rapidly fluctuating changes resulting from global geopolitics and to explore alternative ways to prepare for or manage various impacts, including identifying opportunities that can benefit the country's development in a timely manner.

Emphasising that Thailand is only one small nation, Supavud Saicheua, veteran economist and NESDC chairman, noted that despite increased pressure and active trade protection policies between the US and China, there is no concrete pressure on small countries to take sides.

As a result, Thailand should seize this opportunity to position itself as a flexible-centric nation capable of supporting or criticising any side that threatens the country's interests.

Thailand should also strengthen its agricultural industry so that the kingdom can become a connector country, engaging in mutual trade with superpowers like China.

“With only 9% of farmland, China will continue to import food from abroad, and Thailand has a chance to serve that market. Thailand is now China's fourth-largest agricultural importer,” he said, emphasising that the kingdom should be in the best position to reap the most benefits.

Benjarong Suwankiri, senior executive vice president of Thailand's Export-Import Bank, agreed, noting that this geopolitical tension will remain with global trade and politics for the long term, causing industries to face higher costs of doing business, particularly from technology tariffs and logistics.