Private sector committed to restructuring for future sustainability

This pledge is expected to involve investments exceeding 100 billion baht in management and operational changes.

The commitments were voiced during a panel discussion on "The Future of Sustainability Growth", hosted by the Thailand Management Association (TMA) to mark its 60th anniversary under the theme "60 Years of Excellence".

CEOs and presidents of prominent Thai companies stated their intention to continue restructuring production processes, shifting from fossil fuels to alternative and renewable energy sources. They also emphasised adjusting supply chain operations towards green business practices, with the goal of driving sustainable organisational growth that is both profitable and environmentally friendly.

These efforts align with Thailand's national targets of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30-40% from normal levels by 2030, achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, and reaching "zero" emissions by 2065.

Real estate sector takes action

Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group CEO of Frasers Property Limited, acknowledged the real estate sector's significant contribution to global emissions.

"We spent 2-3 years developing low-carbon building materials to develop the One Bangkok project with low greenhouse gas emissions. We use concrete powder to build multi-purpose buildings, we build concrete buildings sustainably by applying technology, design and construction," he said.

He expressed optimism about the sector's potential for long-term emission reductions through collaborative efforts across the supply chain.