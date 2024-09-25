Private firm blamed for havoc caused by imported blackchin tilapia

The remark follows the propagation of alien fish species that had a severe impact on Thailand’s marine ecosystem and aquaculture.

The blackchin tilapia invaded 79 districts of 19 provinces, the panel pointed out.

The panel chairman Wayo Assawarungruang and vice chairman Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat, both People’s Party MPs, said an unidentified private company had sought permission to import alien fish species from the Department of Fisheries three times in 2006, 2008 and 2010.

The company did not import blackchin tilapia in 2006 and 2008, the panel explained. However, the company imported 2,000 alien fish species from Ghana in 2010, which aimed to improve tilapia species at an aquatic animal research centre in Amphawa district of Samut Songkram province.