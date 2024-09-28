Thailand sees a 13 percent decline in registration of new electric vehicles

As many as 1,876,356 electric vehicles (EVs) were registered in Thailand in the first eight months of 2024, a nearly 13 percent drop compared to the same period last year.

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) said on Friday that registrations had declined by 280,091 vehicles from the 2,156,447 in the same period last year.

The department said that despite the lower number of registered EVs in 2024, the trend of new EV registrations was still growing, especially after January.

EV registrations during the year:

January: 15,915 units

February: 6,259 units

March: 7,373 units

April: 5,973 units

May: 7,969 units

June: 7,911 units

July: 8,270 units

August: 20,658 units.

In August, the top five EVs being registered were: passenger vehicles with less than 7 seats (17,980 units), motorcycles (2,158), trucks (233), taxis (168), and tuk-tuk (39).

“Electric vehicles are environmentally friendly as they emit zero carbon dioxide,” the department’s deputy director-general, Seksom Akraphand, said. “It is one of the reasons that the adoption of EVs has been growing continually. We believe that the number of EV registrations will keep on growing until the year-end.”