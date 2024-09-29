Defence Ministry deploys more troops to help clear mud in Chiang Rai

The Defence Ministry has mobilised more troops and heavy machines to help clear mud from flood-hit areas in the northern province of Chiang Rai.
Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, chairman of the operation centre to help victims of storms, floods and mudslides, has instructed the armed forces to dispatch more troops and heavy equipment to assist the operation and clean-up of flood-hit areas of Chiang Rai.
The troops will work under the forward command centre to alleviate the problems of victims. The forward command was set up by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who visited Chiang Rai on Saturday to follow up on the operations of cleaning up the towns and communities of the northern province.
The forward command is chaired by Deputy Interior Minister Thirarat Samretwanit with Deputy Defence Minister Nattapon Nakphanit acting as deputy chair.
Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district has been hit by run-offs from the Sai River since September 11 after a storm unleashed heavy rains in Chiang Rai and the mountain ranges in Myanmar where the river originates.
The runoffs brought with them a deluge of mud almost two storeys high, leaving local residents helpless.
The Royal Thai Armed Forces earlier dispatched troops from its Armed Forces Development Command to help local residents in Chiang Rai to clear the mud.
But the troops from the command and civilian volunteers and local officials found themselves unable to cope with the challenge so Phumtham ordered other armed forces to step in to help.
According to Maj-General Thanathip Sawangsaeng, spokesman of the Defence Ministry, the deputy defence minister would coordinate the alleviation operations by troops of all the armed forces and civilian officials and volunteers to speed up the work.
The spokesman said the armed forces would deploy heavy machines, including trucks, bulldozers, washer trucks, and motor graders to help in the operations.
The troops would also be equipped with some 100 high-pressure washers donated by Their Majesties the King and Queen.
The spokesman added that the deployed troops were now working against time to remove mud and garbage and wash the main roads, communities and houses of the flood victims.