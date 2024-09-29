Defence Ministry deploys more troops to help clear mud in Chiang Rai

The Defence Ministry has mobilised more troops and heavy machines to help clear mud from flood-hit areas in the northern province of Chiang Rai.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, chairman of the operation centre to help victims of storms, floods and mudslides, has instructed the armed forces to dispatch more troops and heavy equipment to assist the operation and clean-up of flood-hit areas of Chiang Rai.

The troops will work under the forward command centre to alleviate the problems of victims. The forward command was set up by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who visited Chiang Rai on Saturday to follow up on the operations of cleaning up the towns and communities of the northern province.