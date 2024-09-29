Subsiding land causes massive hole on Phayao road  

A section of a road in Phayao’s Muang district subsided on Sunday morning, causing a massive hole, officials and witnesses said.
Local residents said the section of Phaholyothin Road in Moo 14 village in Tambon Mae Ka in Muang district subsided at about 9.30am with a very loud noise.
The subsiding caused a 100-metre-long hole on the northbound section of the road. The hole was several metres deep.
Authorities had to close that section of the road and share one lane of the southbound section for northbound traffic.
Officials of the Phayao Highways Office said the subsiding might have been caused by several days of heavy rain that made the land under the road too soft.
They said the office might need several days to fix the road.
A villager said he heard a very loud noise at about 9.30am, so he ran out of his house and saw a long hole in the road, so he waited there to signal motorists not to approach the spot while his neighbours called the Phayao Highways Office to block the section of the road to prevent accidents.