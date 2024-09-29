Subsiding land causes massive hole on Phayao road  

A section of a road in Phayao’s Muang district subsided on Sunday morning, causing a massive hole, officials and witnesses said.

Local residents said the section of Phaholyothin Road in Moo 14 village in Tambon Mae Ka in Muang district subsided at about 9.30am with a very loud noise.

The subsiding caused a 100-metre-long hole on the northbound section of the road. The hole was several metres deep.

Authorities had to close that section of the road and share one lane of the southbound section for northbound traffic.