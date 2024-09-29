Chula\'s Innovation Center: A sustainable solution to Thailand\'s cocoa crisis

Led by Asst. Prof. Thansiphorn Na Nan, the centre aims to help farmers and businesses within the Thai cocoa ecosystem through education, research, and innovation. The primary focus is on shifting the market towards high-quality cocoa products with unique flavours and aromas, giving Thai cocoa a competitive edge globally.

The global cocoa industry has faced challenges due to climate change, which has affected production in traditional regions like Africa and South America.

With its favourable climate, Thailand is now seen as a potential new hub for cocoa cultivation. Many Thai farmers, particularly in Nan province (dubbed the “Cocoa Province”), have begun growing cocoa, viewing it as a promising economic crop.