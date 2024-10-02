DLT suspends licence of bus operator after tragic incident

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has temporarily suspended the public transport licence of the operator of the tour bus that caught fire while transporting students in Pathum Thani province on Tuesday.

The accident resulted in 20 students and 3 teachers dying in the fire out of the total 39 students and six teachers on board.

The bus was among three that had been chartered by Wat Khao Phaya Sangkharam School in Uthai Thani to take young primary students and teachers on a sightseeing trip to Ayutthaya.

DLT director-general Jirut Wisaljit said that the bus with the licence plate 30-0423 Sing Buri was registered to an individual named Panisara Shinbutr, whose licence is now suspended.

The department’s team of engineers will investigate the vehicle and its safety equipment thoroughly to determine the cause of the accident, he said, adding that the authority will pursue legal action against the operator if it is found that the accident is their fault.

Jirut added that the DLT has issued notice to other tour bus operators to strictly adhere to safety standards to prevent a repeat of such a tragedy.

The Transport Ministry said that on Wednesday Deputy Minister Surapong Piyachote will call on executives of the DLT and related agencies to discuss preventive measures to avoid similar accidents in the future.

A detailed review of the incident will be conducted to address the suitable operational processes, with a focus on ensuring the highest level of passenger safety, the ministry said.