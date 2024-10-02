Tak Bai massacre: Court issues arrest warrants as deadline nears

Arrest warrants have been issued against 13 suspects in the 20-year-old Tak Bai massacre case and a summons has been sent out for a Pheu Thai party-list MP.

Two separate cases are being pursued with two sets of suspects related to the deaths of Muslim protesters on October 25, 2004.

The first set of eight suspects will be charged in court as per an order issued by the attorney-general on September 12 for their alleged role in the death of 78 protesters. The victims died from suffocation while being transported from the protest site in Narathiwat’s Tak Bai district to the Ingkhayut Borihan military camp in Pattani.

In the second set, the families of 48 victims have filed a lawsuit with the Narathiwat Court, accusing seven suspects of being responsible for the deaths of 85 protesters – seven killed during the crackdown on the protest and 78 while being transported to the military camp.