Debate intensifies over decriminalising sex work in Thailand

“During Covid, many sex workers were left without compensation or welfare due to lack of business. More than 50% of the 500 sex workers we spoke to expressed a desire to be part of the labour system and pay taxes. Even brothel owners agree as it would provide them with legal protection and reduce the many under-the-table payments they need to make,” Surang said.



A focus group conducted with 20 establishments in Pattaya revealed unanimous support for formalising the profession, with businesses saying they would pay taxes if they received benefits and protection in return.

Surang noted that once sex work is no longer a crime, workers can be included in labour laws and be granted rights and protection similar to other professions.



She said it was not necessary to “legalise” the profession, because that would require new laws, but instead, it should stop being considered a crime.



“We don’t need to legalise it. We just need to abolish laws that make it illegal. Once that happens, sex workers can receive labour law protection like any other profession,” she said.



As for concerns that decriminalising sex work would worsen child exploitation and human trafficking, Surang said there were plenty of laws already in place to address the two issues.

As for some sex workers not wanting to be part of the formal system, she said participation should be voluntary.



“The system does not mean registration or zoning, it means labour protection. If some aren’t ready to join the system, that’s fine, but the law won’t protect them either,” she said.