THAI cancels two Taipei flights as ‘Krathon’ lashes Taiwan

Thai Airways International Plc (THAI) on Wednesday cancelled two Bangkok – Taipei – Bangkok flights due to the impact of Typhoon Krathon.

The typhoon has reportedly brought heavy rains and gusty winds to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

The cancelled flights are TG636 on October 2 and TG637 on October 3.

Affected passengers can contact the airline’s customer service centre to rebook the flights on 02-356-1111.

The Thai Meteorological Department said on Wednesday that the typhoon was expected to move past Taiwan on Wednesday or Thursday with no effect on Thailand’s weather.