Education minister orders halt to all unnecessary educational field trips

Education Minister Pol General Permpoon Chidchob on Wednesday issued an urgent order to schools nationwide to halt unnecessary educational field trips after a chartered bus taking young pupils on a field trip caught fire, killing 20 students and three teachers on Tuesday.

Permpoon told a press conference that if schools needed to arrange field trips, they must separate helpless young children from the older ones.

He said teachers or parents must accompany young children on a field trip and the trip should be within the province.

The minister said he had not totally banned field trips, as sometimes such trips would be necessary for the children’s learning.