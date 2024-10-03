GLO to start trial sales of three-digit lottery on Oct 17

The Government Lottery Office will start six-month trial sales of its new three-digit lottery on October 17, the office chief said.

GLO director Lt-Col Noon Sansanakom said only 2 million tickets would be sold during the trial period of the N3 lottery.

People can start buying the N3 lottery via the Paotang app of Krungthai Bank (KTB) from 6am on October 17 for the November 1 draw.

After the six-month trial period, the GLO would start full-scale sales from April next year.

The Paotang app can be used to buy both the six-digit and the three-digit lottery.

For the three-digit lottery, people can select any number from 000 to 999 on their own.