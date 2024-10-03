GLO to start trial sales of three-digit lottery on Oct 17

The Government Lottery Office will start six-month trial sales of its new three-digit lottery on October 17, the office chief said.
GLO director Lt-Col Noon Sansanakom said only 2 million tickets would be sold during the trial period of the N3 lottery.
People can start buying the N3 lottery via the Paotang app of Krungthai Bank (KTB) from 6am on October 17 for the November 1 draw.
After the six-month trial period, the GLO would start full-scale sales from April next year.
The Paotang app can be used to buy both the six-digit and the three-digit lottery.
For the three-digit lottery, people can select any number from 000 to 999 on their own.
Noon said each buyer can buy 100 tickets at a time and each ticket costs 20 baht. There is no limit on the number of purchases.
Each ticket has four chances of winning – three digits in the correct position, combination of three digits in any position, two digits in correct position and a special prize.
The winning numbers of the two three-digit prizes will come from the last three digits of the first prize of the conventional lottery in that draw while the two-digit prize will be the same prize with the two-digit prize of the conventional lottery draw.
Noon said the special prize will be a jackpot prize randomised from the winners of the three-digit in correct position prize so the jackpot prize announcement will be delayed from the announcement of the three other prizes.
Noon said the winners can claim their prize money directly from the Paotang app and they will have to pay excise tax at the rate of one baht per 200 baht won.