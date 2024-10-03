Upcoming winter in Thailand will be colder and last longer

Thailand’s winter this year will start in the third week of this month and the weather will be a little colder than last year, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Thursday.
Winter will start a little later than during the past years but it will continue until late February, the department said.
It forecast the average lowest temperature in the North at around 20-21 degrees Celsius, which will be lower than last year’s average lowest temperature of 21.6°C.
The northern mountains may experience lowest temperatures of 6-8°C, while in Bangkok it could be 16-18°C and outer Bangkok at 14-16°C.
The department added that the coldest period would be from early December to January and the mountaintops in the North could experience frost several times during the upcoming winter.
The department said only the upper part of southern Thailand would experience a dip in temperatures, while the lower part would face heavy rains in November and December that could cause flash flooding and runoffs.