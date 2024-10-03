Upcoming winter in Thailand will be colder and last longer

Thailand’s winter this year will start in the third week of this month and the weather will be a little colder than last year, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

Winter will start a little later than during the past years but it will continue until late February, the department said.

It forecast the average lowest temperature in the North at around 20-21 degrees Celsius, which will be lower than last year’s average lowest temperature of 21.6°C.

The northern mountains may experience lowest temperatures of 6-8°C, while in Bangkok it could be 16-18°C and outer Bangkok at 14-16°C.