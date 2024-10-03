Purr-fect crime? Woman arrested after stealing car with cat  

A woman with a history of mental illness was arrested on Wednesday night after driving a stolen car out of a Bangkok shopping mall in broad daylight. The car had a cat inside.

The incident occurred at The Street shopping mall on Ratchadapisek Road at about 2pm. The car owner had left the engine running to keep the air conditioning on for her cat while she went shopping.

The suspect, identified as Nattakan (surname withheld), 39, took off in the stolen car, sparking a high-speed chase which eventually ended with her being arrested in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district.

The cat, Morty, was unharmed and reunited with its owner.