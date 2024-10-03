Chiang Mai on high alert as Ping River threatens to overflow

Chiang Mai authorities have warned people living near the Ping River to brace themselves for heavy flooding as the river is expected to be overwhelmed with runoffs from upstream tributaries.

The Upper Northern Region Irrigation Hydrology Centre, based in Chiang Mai, issued a red alert at 11am on Thursday for residents in downtown Muang district to brace for the Ping River to break its bank.

The warning came after the river level at Nawarat Bridge rose to 3.91 metres at 11am from 3.70m just an hour earlier.

The centre and worried residents have closely monitoring the Ping River, which is already bloated with heavy rain.