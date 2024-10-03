Thailand flood crisis: Thousands still stranded in heavy flooding

More than 28,800 families in 14 provinces in the North, Northeast and Central regions are still suffering from heavy flooding, the latest update from the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department shows.

The department said on Thursday that since August 16, 37 provinces have been hit by floods, affecting 193,307 families in 5,318 villages in 226 districts. This disaster has also killed 49 people and injured 28 others.

As of Thursday, 14 provinces remain flooded, affecting 28,832 families in 1,226 villages in 43 districts.