Submarine purchase, royal barge procession top Navy chief’s agenda

“The defence minister has just take office, just like me,” he said, adding that he was ready to work on the project and should meet Phumtham in the next week or two.

While saying that the final decision would lie in the hands of the defence minister, Jirapol insisted that submarines were essential for protecting Thailand’s territorial waters.

He said the procurement process has been stalled for two or three years already, and any further delays would affect other plans and projects of the Navy and even Thailand’s military might.

The admiral added that the country actually needs four submarines to support its territorial water defence and at least eight frigates to defend Thai territory on both the Andaman and Gulf coasts.

The Navy initaly planned to purchase three submarines from China but reduced it to just one after the shipbuilder failed to supply a German engine as stated in the contract.

The Navy later agreed to accept a China-made engine and was in the process of amending the contract when Sutin lost his job due to the Constitutional Court’s ousting of prime minister Srettha Thavisin.

Jirapol said it is far too early to tell whether the procurement contract will be cancelled due to China’s failure to fit the vessel with a German engine, adding that the project will be reviewed based on legal principles.

The submarine cannot be fitted with the German-made MTU 396 engine due to EU export sanctions on China.



