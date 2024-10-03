Investigation reveals gas leak as cause of deadly school bus fire

The bus had been chartered by Wat Khao Phraya Sangkaram School in Uthai Thani for a school trip to Ayutthaya and was engulfed in flames after one of its front tyres exploded. The tragedy took place on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Pathum Thani on Tuesday.
Forensic officers have inspected the wreckage and paid extra attention to the gas system, brakes and driving system.
Pol Lt-General Trirong Phiwphan, who oversees the Police Forensic Science Office, revealed that initial findings confirmed a gas leak at the front of the bus. However, the exact cause of the spark that ignited the fire and what led to the gas leak remains undetermined.
Two possibilities are being considered, but cannot be disclosed.
Trirong said further investigation is required to determine whether the accident was caused by defective vehicle equipment or deteriorated gas pipes. The fire spread rapidly because the gas was fuelling the flames, and gas systems experts will be consulted for more detailed analysis.
Investigators also confirmed that the bus had been installed with more gas tanks than permitted, which is clear evidence of wrongdoing.
The medical team, meanwhile, completed autopsies and identified the bodies before they were returned to Uthai Thani. The bodies were received at the Wat Khao Phraya Sangkaram School, which is shrouded by a veil of deep sorrow.