Investigation reveals gas leak as cause of deadly school bus fire

The bus had been chartered by Wat Khao Phraya Sangkaram School in Uthai Thani for a school trip to Ayutthaya and was engulfed in flames after one of its front tyres exploded. The tragedy took place on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Pathum Thani on Tuesday.

Forensic officers have inspected the wreckage and paid extra attention to the gas system, brakes and driving system.

Pol Lt-General Trirong Phiwphan, who oversees the Police Forensic Science Office, revealed that initial findings confirmed a gas leak at the front of the bus. However, the exact cause of the spark that ignited the fire and what led to the gas leak remains undetermined.