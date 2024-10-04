Their Majesties sponsor funeral rites of school bus fire victims

Their Majesties the King and Queen granted wreaths and sponsored the funeral rites of the 20 young students and three teachers who were killed in a school bus fire in Pathum Thani on Tuesday.

The wreaths were delivered to Wat Khao Phraya Sangkaram School in Uthai Thani, where the rites are being held, by Privy Council President General Surayud Chulanont on Thursday.

In his capacity as a representative of Their Majesties, Surayud relayed their deepest condolences to families who lost their loved ones in the incident.

He said Their Majesties will also sponsor the funeral rights and cremation, while the Rajaprajanugroh Foundation under Royal Patronage will provide scholarships to the children of the deceased teachers.

He also provided bags of household supplies from Their Majesties and presided over the Buddhist chanting ceremony on the first of the seven days of rites.

Education Minister Pol General Permpoon Chidchob and Deputy Interior Minister Sabeeda Thaised visited the school on Thursday and inspected the hall where the rites are being held.

Permpoon offered 20,000 baht to the families of each victim as a funeral allowance from the Office of the Basic Education Commission and posthumously presented medals of honour to the three deceased teachers for helping students escape from the fire.