Floods swamp Chiang Mai elephant park, staff scramble to save animals

Reports have been drawing attention to the severe flooding in Chiang Mai’s Mae Taeng district, where runoffs and an overflowing Mae Taeng River have inundated the Elephant Nature Park.

This flooding has prompted the evacuation of more than 100 elephants, along with hundreds of ill dogs and cats, to higher ground.

Sangduen Chailert, director of the Elephant Park and Clinic and president of the Elephant Nature Park, posted photos and videos of the evacuation efforts on her personal Facebook page.