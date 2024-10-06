Most recipients of 10,000-baht handout spent cash on daily living costs: NIDA Poll

Most recipients of the first phase of the 10,000-baht handout said they had spent it on daily costs, including water and power bills, according to an opinion survey which also found that the government had gained in popularity as a result of the handout.

The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) among 1,310 respondents at least 18 years old, from around the country from October 1-3. The respondents were selected from those who had received the handout or from families whose members had received the 10,000-baht.

In the first phase, the government remitted 10,000 baht to 14.5 million handicapped and state welfare card holders from September 25 to 30.