Most recipients of 10,000-baht handout spent cash on daily living costs: NIDA Poll

Most recipients of the first phase of the 10,000-baht handout said they had spent it on daily costs, including water and power bills, according to an opinion survey which also found that the government had gained in popularity as a result of the handout.
The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) among 1,310 respondents at least 18 years old, from around the country from October 1-3. The respondents were selected from those who had received the handout or from families whose members had received the 10,000-baht.
In the first phase, the government remitted 10,000 baht to 14.5 million handicapped and state welfare card holders from September 25 to 30.
The government has yet to announce the schedule for the second phase.
Asked whether the handout would make them supporters of the Pheu-Thai-led government of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra:
NIDA Poll found that the recipients had spent the money on 12 categories:
As money in the first phase was handed out in cash, the government has no system to control the spending. Recipients can even buy things that are listed as prohibited in the initial digital wallet scheme such as lottery, alcohol, and smartphones.