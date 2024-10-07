Kesakomol Bridge collapses in heart of Bangkok

The Kesakomol Bridge in Dusit district, Bangkok, has been closed to traffic for five days after the collapse of a section at its junction with Nakhon Chaisri Road.
The subsidence, which occurred at around 9pm on Sunday, left a hole measuring a 5 metres wide, 10 metres long, and three metres deep.
The bridge will be closed for repair until midnight on Friday, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced.
The BMA dispatched workers to cover the hole with steel plates so that pedestrians can use the bridge to cross Prem Prachakorn Canal.
Motorists heading from Amnuay Songkram Road to Rama V Road are advised to take a detour by turning right at the Pichai Intersection to enter Nakhon Chaisri Road, then left onto Rama V Road.
Motorists on Nakhon Chaisri heading to Amnuay Songkram should turn left onto Rama V Road and then right at Ratchawat Intersection onto Pichai Road, before taking a left onto Amnuay Songkram Road.
The bridge collapsed at the site of work to construct a 2-kilometre concrete pavement along the canal beneath, said Niphan Sriruang, director of canals at the BMA’s Sewerage and Drainage Department.
Niphan said the subsidence was caused by a ruptured water pipe that had washed away soil under the bridge.