Kesakomol Bridge collapses in heart of Bangkok

The Kesakomol Bridge in Dusit district, Bangkok, has been closed to traffic for five days after the collapse of a section at its junction with Nakhon Chaisri Road.

The subsidence, which occurred at around 9pm on Sunday, left a hole measuring a 5 metres wide, 10 metres long, and three metres deep.

The bridge will be closed for repair until midnight on Friday, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced.

The BMA dispatched workers to cover the hole with steel plates so that pedestrians can use the bridge to cross Prem Prachakorn Canal.