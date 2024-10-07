Chiang Mai’s Ping River recedes, but downstream areas still at risk

Chiang Mai authorities announced that the Ping River, which had broken its banks and flooded the province earlier, has dropped to 3.85 metres though downstream areas were still at risk of flooding.
Muang Chiang Mai Municipality announced that the river’s level at the P1 measuring station by the Nawarat Bridge stood at 3.85 metres as of 10am on Monday.
The Chiang Mai Irrigation Office expected the water level to further drop to 3.7 metres by 3pm and said that if there was no more rain upstream, the Ping River should soon return to its normal level.
After several days of heavy downpours over mountains upstream, the Ping River rose to more than 5 metres on Saturday – its highest level in 50 years – and overflowed, wreaking havoc in Muang and several other districts. The Chiang Mai railway station was also flooded, prompting the State Railway of Thailand to halt train services between Lampang and Chiang Mai.
With downstream areas still at risk, Chiang Mai governor Nirat Pongsitthavorn issued an urgent appeal late on Sunday night to warn residents of Sarapee, Hang Dong, and San Patong districts to shift bed-ridden patients and vulnerable persons from their homes to flood relief centres.
The governor also advised residents of the three districts to evacuate their farm animals and pets as well as their vehicles to higher ground and move belongings upstairs.
Meanwhile, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department has sent SMS messages to residents in Muang district’s Pa Daed area, and San Patong district’s tambons of Thung Tom and Mae Ka as well as all of Sarapee district to brace themselves for the river breaking its banks and subsequently flooding the area.
Meanwhile, traffic police in Sarapee issued a warning at 7am on Monday, advising motorists to avoid several roads that have been inundated.
The affected roads include the Chiang Mai-Lampang Road from Pa Daed intersection to Omsirin housing estate, the Chiang Mai-Lamphun Road from Wat Saen Luang to Bangkok Bank, two sections of Chiang Mai’s third ring road, and a road from Yang Nerng crossing to the Ping River.