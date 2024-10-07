Chiang Mai’s Ping River recedes, but downstream areas still at risk

Chiang Mai authorities announced that the Ping River, which had broken its banks and flooded the province earlier, has dropped to 3.85 metres though downstream areas were still at risk of flooding.

Muang Chiang Mai Municipality announced that the river’s level at the P1 measuring station by the Nawarat Bridge stood at 3.85 metres as of 10am on Monday.

The Chiang Mai Irrigation Office expected the water level to further drop to 3.7 metres by 3pm and said that if there was no more rain upstream, the Ping River should soon return to its normal level.

After several days of heavy downpours over mountains upstream, the Ping River rose to more than 5 metres on Saturday – its highest level in 50 years – and overflowed, wreaking havoc in Muang and several other districts. The Chiang Mai railway station was also flooded, prompting the State Railway of Thailand to halt train services between Lampang and Chiang Mai.