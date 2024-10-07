Nakhon Sawan’s giant lake to absorb runoffs, easing pressure on dam

Maintaining this level will prevent damages to the dam and it should not release water any quicker than 2,200 cubic metres per second to avoid overflowing in downstream provinces.

Surasee said the ONWR and the irrigation department will alert people living along the Chao Phraya downstream if the water release rate is higher than 2,200 cubic metres per second.

The irrigation department said it increased the water release rate to 2,200 cubic metres per second at 11am on Sunday after the C2 water measuring station in Muang district had detected the water flow at 2,383 cubic meters per second.

The irrigation department said the water flow measured at 1,865 cubic metres per second in Ayutthaya’s Bang Sai district. At this rate, most of Bangkok will still be safe from flooding and only some areas where the river bank or flood levee is low will be affected by overflows from the Chao Phraya during high tide, the department added.



